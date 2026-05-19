Australia all praise for Pakistan’s mediatory role

Timothy Kane says from the cameleers from present-day Pakistan who helped open Australia’s outback, to the more than 145,000 Australians of Pakistani heritage and the 21,000 Pakistani students currently studying in Australia, ours is a relationship with deep human roots

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – The Australian High Commission celebrated Australia Day in Spring 2026 in Islamabad, bringing together senior government representatives, diplomats, business leaders, media, alumni and friends of Australia to mark Australia’s national day and celebrate the strong and growing partnership between Australia and Pakistan.

The event highlighted the breadth of Australia’s engagement with Pakistan across trade, agriculture, education, climate resilience, water security, defence cooperation, sport and people-to-people ties developed over generations.

Speaking at the event, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr Timothy Kane, reflected on the deep historical links between the two countries. He appreciated Pakistan’s role as a mediator to defuse tensions between US and Iran.

“From the cameleers from present-day Pakistan who helped open Australia’s outback, to the more than 145,000 Australians of Pakistani heritage and the 21,000 Pakistani students currently studying in Australia, ours is a relationship with deep human roots,” Mr Kane said.

Mr Kane noted that Australia and Pakistan are practical partners in areas that matter to both countries’ futures.

“Australia and Pakistan, as two middle powers in the Indo-Pacific region, are working together to strengthen food security, improve water management, build climate resilience and expand educational opportunities. It is a partnership grounded in trust, tangible cooperation and shared interests.”

The High Commissioner highlighted Australia’s more than 40 years of agricultural collaboration with Pakistan, including joint research on water management, salinity, hybrid wheat, citrus and mango value chains, and climate-resilient farming.

He also noted the growing scale of commercial ties between the two countries, with two-way trade now exceeding US$2.6 billion, including Australian exports of chickpeas, oilseeds and dairy cattle that support Pakistan’s food security and dairy sector.

Education remains another key pillar of the relationship, with Australian alumni making significant contributions across Pakistan in business, medicine, government, science and academia.

Cricket and sport diplomacy also featured prominently during the evening, ahead of the Australian men’s cricket team’s upcoming visit to Pakistan for the One Day International matches.

“Cricket remains one of the great bridges between Australia and Pakistan,” Mr Kane said.

“Beyond elite sport, Australia is proud to support initiatives that create opportunities for girls and vision-impaired athletes, demonstrating how sport can build confidence, inclusion and opportunity.”

Guests experienced an evening inspired by Australia’s landscapes and cultural diversity, featuring Australian-themed displays, digital visual installations and culinary elements celebrating the connections between Australia and Pakistan.

Australia Day in Spring reflects Australia’s commitment to a modern, forward-looking partnership with Pakistan based on shared interests, practical engagement and strong people-to-people ties.=DNA