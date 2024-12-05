Aurangzeb reiterates importance of inclusive growth, data sharing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday reemphasized the need for inclusive growth, highlighting the importance of bringing everyone into the mainstream to contribute constructively to the economy.

Speaking at the launch of ‘ESG Sustain Pakistan’s premier Sustainability centric online platform’, the minister praised the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its efforts in promoting digitization and data sharing.



He noted that digital channels and avenues are the way forward, enabling the scaling up of initiatives and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability.



The minister said the ESG platform was aimed at encouraging companies and institutions to share their success stories and best practices. This initiative is expected to serve as an equalizer, allowing all institutions, regardless of size, to showcase their achievements and learn from each other.



Aurangzeb reiterated the importance of private sector leadership in driving Pakistan’s growth, with the government providing a policy framework and enabling environment. He emphasized that the government has no business being in business, citing the significant losses of around Rs6 trillion incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over the past decade.



The minister also highlighted the need to address Pakistan’s two existential problems including population growth and climate change.

He emphasized the importance of promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, leveraging digitization and data sharing to drive progress.