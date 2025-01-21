Aurangzeb, Nafti discuss strengthening Pakistan-Tunisia relations at Davos sidelines
DAVOS, JAN 21 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, had an informal tete-a-tete with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia, Mohamed Ali Nafti, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting.
The brief interaction focused on fostering bilateral relations and exploring avenues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Tunisia. Both sides expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation in various sectors.
