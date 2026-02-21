Aurangzeb meets US Commerce Secretary in Washington

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan and the United States have agreed to reset their economic partnership with a renewed focus on trade and investment, following a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard A. Lutnick in Washington D.C.

The meeting, held at the Department of Commerce, focused on deepening bilateral economic ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation. Senator Aurangzeb emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to structural reforms aimed at creating a business-friendly environment to attract foreign direct investment.

Discussions centered on diversifying Pakistan’s export base to the United States, moving beyond traditional textiles into sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and value-added manufacturing. The Pakistani delegation briefed the US side on recent improvements in the country’s macroeconomic indicators and the government’s priority areas for economic revival.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick acknowledged Pakistan’s potential as a trade partner and expressed interest in strengthening commercial linkages. Both sides agreed to work towards facilitating greater market access and enhancing private sector collaboration.

The meeting was also attended by the Commerce Secretary of Pakistan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States. The delegation’s visit is part of a broader effort to engage with US policymakers and the business community to project Pakistan as an emerging investment destination.