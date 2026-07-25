Aurangzeb launches FBR Training Programme to boost tax system

LAHORE, JUL 25 (DNA): Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is taking vigorous steps to strengthen the country’s financial system through fundamental reforms in the tax system, increasing the efficiency of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), promoting a cashless economy and using modern technology.

The government aims to create convenience for the public, restore the confidence of taxpayers and establish a transparent system that can become the basis for Pakistan’s sustainable economic development.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing and certificate distribution ceremony of the FBR’s Postgraduate Diploma Programme here at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). A large number of faculty members and officers who completed the diploma programme, and FBR Chairman Muhammad Rashid Langrial were present.

The Federal Finance Minister said that he has been receiving full support from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at every stage and the government is working in a coordinated manner to improve tax policy and tax administration. He said that a new model is being introduced in the FBR, which will significantly improve the transparency and efficiency of the institution.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, while congratulating the officers who completed the training programme, said that now the responsibility falls on them to bring about positive change in the institution with their professional skills, integrity and modern knowledge. “I am confident that these officers will play an important role in making the FBR a modern, effective and people-friendly institution,” he added.

When Pakistan completes 100 years of independence in 2047, he said, this programme launched in 2026 would be remembered as a milestone that laid the foundation for institutional reforms and change. He said that where Pakistan would stand in the future depends on the decisions which are being taken today, so all the relevant institutions and officers would have to work with a sense of national responsibility.

The Federal Minister said, the Prime Minister is focusing especially on FBR reforms and promotion of cashless economy so that the economy can be documented, the tax net can be expanded and financial transparency can be promoted. He argued that no country can develop with tax evasion, therefore the government is taking effective steps to eliminate tax evasion. At the beginning of the reform process, he said, Prime Minister had directed that the reform process should start from home first and the process of reform should be initiated from the sugar sector because the Prime Minister’s family business is also associated with this sector.

He said that after this, monitoring and reform measures were also taken in the cement sector.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that government has detected major cases of sales tax evasion, which has resulted in increased tax collections and benefited the national exchequer. Government is working with various national institutions to develop databases on modern lines so that information exchange can be made effective, tax evasion can be prevented and policy making can be done in a better way, he explained.

He said that modern digital systems and integrated data are the basis of effective tax administration. He stressed that FBR officers would have to take full advantage of modern technology, especially artificial intelligence, because today is the era of AI. He said that keeping oneself constantly updated with changing technology is the need of the hour so that the performance of the institution can be made in line with world standards.

Federal Finance Minister said that FBR officers have a major responsibility to protect the trust of the country’s taxpayers and national resources as the government wanted the public confidence in the FBR to be restored; the industry and market environment to improve and the fruits of reforms to reach the common citizen.

Federal Minister said that the reform measures initiated by the government have started yielding positive results, asserting that this was the first programme of its kind which has been completed in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and LUMS University. He thanked LUMS University and all the partner institutions and said that with their cooperation a quality training programme was possible, which will play an important role in enhancing the human resource capacity of the FBR.

He urged the officers, who completed the training, to perform their duties with honesty, integrity, professionalism and the spirit of national service and play a full role for the development, prosperity and strong economy of Pakistan. He said, “We all have to work together to build a better, stable and prosperous Pakistan.” Addressing the ceremony, FBR Chairman Muhammad Rashid Langrial said that enhancing the professional skills of FBR officers and training them in line with modern requirements is essential for establishing an effective tax system.

Under this objective, he said, such training programmes are being organized so that the performance of the institution can be further improved. The FBR Chairman congratulated all the officers who succeeded in the programme and said that the officers who could not succeed this time will achieve success with more hard work next year. He was of the view that secret of success lies in continuous hard work and dedication.

Langrial said that FBR is trying to ensure that its officers have such skills and abilities which would benefit not only the institution but also the country. He said that the tax system in the country is being made more effective, modern and transparent, while all the officers are performing their responsibilities with honesty and transparency under an organized system.

He said that he was proud of all the officers of FBR who were playing their role in the development of the country with the spirit of national service. He expressed his determination that all the institutions must be made strong and effective so that Pakistan could move further on the path of development. He stressed that we all have to work together for better governance and establishment of a strong system in the country.

At the end of the ceremony, awards and certificates were distributed among the officers who showed outstanding performance in the course.