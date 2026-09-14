Aurangzeb lauds IFFCO’s contribution to food sector

ISLAMABAD, SEP 14 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, received a delegation of International Foodstuffs Company (IFFCO), led by Mr. Abdelghani Abdullah, Global Group Director, IFFCO, and Mr. Arshaduddin Ahmed, CEO, IFFCO Pakistan, at the Finance Division today. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Muhammad Jawad, CFO, IFFCO Pakistan; Mr. Khalil Ahmed Awan, Head of Protocol Department, UAE Embassy; and Ms. Kanwal Asim, Economic Researcher, UAE Embassy.

The Finance Minister welcomed the IFFCO delegation and appreciated the company’s longstanding investment and contribution to Pakistan’s food and manufacturing sectors. He also acknowledged IFFCO’s continued engagement with Pakistan and its role in supporting local employment, manufacturing and allied industries.

Mr. Abdelghani Abdullah briefed the Finance Minister on IFFCO Group’s global operations and its longstanding engagement in Pakistan. He highlighted the Group’s role as a major food manufacturer and its activities across edible oils and fats, agriculture, animal nutrition and other food-related segments. He noted that Pakistan remains an important market for IFFCO and reaffirmed the Group’s intention to continue investing and expanding its business in the country.

Mr. Abdelghani Abdullah briefed the Finance Minister on IFFCO Group’s global operations, noting that the UAE-headquartered multinational operates in around 50 countries and has a diversified presence across food manufacturing, oils and fats, confectionery, dairy, agriculture, poultry and animal nutrition. He highlighted IFFCO’s role in supporting food security and its presence across international markets.

The delegation also briefed the Finance Minister on IFFCO Pakistan’s operations and investment footprint. He said the company has been operating in Pakistan since 2006 and has invested around US$100 million, expanding from a single oil and fats refinery to two refineries and five manufacturing sites. The company has also diversified into seed crushing, animal nutrition and feed mills, contributing to employment, local value addition and the broader food supply chain.

The IFFCO delegation expressed interest in further expanding its investment in Pakistan, particularly in view of the growth potential of the domestic industrial and food sectors. The delegation noted that IFFCO supplies products to major companies operating in Pakistan and sees significant opportunities to grow alongside its customers and the wider economy.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed IFFCO’s interest in further investment and expansion in Pakistan and assured the delegation of the Government’s continued support. He emphasized the importance of facilitating existing investors and creating ecosystem that encourages new investment, industrial growth, employment and greater value addition within the country.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the support and facilitation extended by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in strengthening economic and commercial engagement between the two countries. He underscored the longstanding and strategic nature of Pakistan-UAE relations and expressed confidence that bilateral economic and investment cooperation would continue to deepen.

Mr. Abdelghani Abdullah appreciated the Government’s support and reaffirmed IFFCO’s long-term commitment to Pakistan. He highlighted the company’s contribution to employment, local manufacturing and the wider food ecosystem, and expressed confidence in further strengthening IFFCO’s operations and investment footprint in the country.