Aurangzeb, Iranian counterpart discuss sector-specific investment opportunities

ALULA, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference 2026 for Emerging Market Economies.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment, in line with the vision and directives of the top leadership of the two countries, to enhance the volume of bilateral trade. They underscored the importance of sustained engagement, facilitation of trade, and removal of bottlenecks to achieve this objective.

During the discussion, the Iranian side highlighted several sector-specific opportunities for investment and market collaboration, aimed at deepening economic ties and generating mutually beneficial outcomes. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed these proposals.

The Iranian Minister also extended an invitation to Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to visit Iran, which the Finance Minister reciprocated by inviting him to visit Islamabad.