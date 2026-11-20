ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on Power Sector Regulatory Regime at the Finance Division today to review progress on the proposed reforms and recommendations emerging from the Technical Working Group (TWG). The meeting continued the government’s deliberations on developing a comprehensive regulatory and market framework to improve efficiency, promote competition, attract private investment and ensure affordable electricity for consumers.

The Committee was briefed on the TWG’s detailed work covering tariff methodology, regulatory certainty, investment incentives, performance benchmarks and the future structure of the electricity market. Discussions focused on ensuring that the proposed framework addresses investor concerns while safeguarding consumer interests and strengthening the sector’s long-term financial sustainability.

A key area of deliberation was the need for clear, transparent and predictable regulatory rules for distribution network operators (DNOs) and competitive suppliers. The Committee considered proposals relating to investment approvals, monitoring of investment plans, service and performance standards, transmission and distribution losses, conflict-of-interest safeguards and the scope of ancillary commercial activities. The importance of clearly defining the respective roles of NEPRA and the Competition Commission of Pakistan, while avoiding regulatory overlaps, was also highlighted.

The Committee reviewed proposals for strengthening the incentive structure under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) framework, including mechanisms to reward improvements in operational efficiency, service quality and reduction in distribution losses. Discussions also covered the treatment of returns on equity, inflation-related adjustments and sharing of efficiency gains, with a view to balancing commercially viable investment incentives with consumer protection. It was emphasised that efficiency improvements should translate into tangible benefits for consumers.

The evolving dynamics of the electricity market, particularly rapid solarisation, battery storage and changing consumption patterns, also featured prominently. The Committee discussed the challenges arising from excess generation capacity, declining grid demand and the resulting pressure of capacity-payment obligations on electricity tariffs. In this context, proposals for adapting the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) design to Pakistan’s changing circumstances were examined. These included the possibility of aligning existing supply obligations and consumer demand with distribution companies being privatised, as a potential pathway towards a more competitive electricity market.

The discussions recognised the need to address the imbalance between available generation capacity and actual consumption, while preventing further increases in the burden on grid-connected consumers. The proposed market arrangements could provide greater flexibility for competitive suppliers to develop tariff structures, improve efficiency and make better use of existing generation capacity. Their implications for existing power purchase agreements, capacity-payment obligations and uniform tariff arrangements would, however, require further examination.

The Finance Minister emphasised that the overriding objective of the reform process must be to reduce electricity costs, improve service delivery and establish a financially sustainable power sector. He observed that Pakistan’s changing energy landscape required practical and forward-looking solutions tailored to the country’s specific challenges. The reforms must create a viable environment for private investment while ensuring affordable and competitive electricity for households, businesses and industry.

The Committee also discussed the pace and sequencing of the transition towards a competitive retail electricity market. While recognising the need to move towards greater competition, participants highlighted the importance of a realistic implementation roadmap that takes account of regulatory and institutional readiness, consumer protection and investor confidence. The need to balance the urgency of reforms with the practical requirements of market preparedness was underscored.

The proposed arrangements for managing residual assets and liabilities of distribution companies in the context of privatisation were also discussed. These include land, receivables, pension obligations and litigation. The Finance Minister called for a pragmatic and cost-effective institutional arrangement, avoiding unnecessary duplication and ensuring effective management of these responsibilities.

The Committee agreed that further work was required on certain technical and policy aspects of the proposed framework. The Finance Minister directed the relevant teams to clearly identify outstanding issues, including areas of divergent views, and bring forward considered recommendations for the Steering Committee’s further deliberation. Continued coordination with NEPRA and other stakeholders was emphasised to ensure that the eventual framework is technically sound, legally robust and implementable.

The Finance Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing power-sector reforms within clear timelines, with affordability, financial sustainability, regulatory predictability, improved service quality and greater private-sector participation as the guiding objectives.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, Muhammad Ali; Chairman NEPRA; senior officials of the Finance Division; and representatives of relevant public-sector institutions and stakeholders.