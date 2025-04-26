Aurangzeb chairs first meeting to revamp govt performance system

ISLAMABAD, APR 26: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb virtually chaired the first meeting of the Committee for Performance Management System set up by the Prime Minister for revamping the performance management system of the federal government.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Committee, including by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Agmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Climate Change Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Petroleum Mr. Ali Parvez Malik, SAPM on Industries and Production Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman FBR, Auditor General of Pakistan and Federal Secretaries.

The meeting discussed the terms and reference assigned to the Committee. Members of the Committee offered their views regarding the performance management system of the federal government.

The Chair appreciated the input and decided to continue deliberations in coming days to finalise recommendations for submission to the Prime Minister within the timeline.