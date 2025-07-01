Aurangzeb calls for reforms

DNA

MADRID, JUL 1: Aurangzeb Calls for Equitable Global Financial Reforms and Scaled-Up Development Support at FFD4 Conference in Spain

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, represented Pakistan at the plenary session of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) held in Sevilla, Spain.

The conference, convened to address the widening gap in financing for sustainable development, served as a global platform for countries to present national perspectives and outline their contributions and expectations regarding sustainable development financing. In his address to the conference, Senator Aurangzeb articulated Pakistan’s priorities, challenges, and reform efforts, while calling for urgent and coordinated global action to strengthen the international financial architecture in line with the principles of equity, solidarity, and inclusivity.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the scale of global challenges currently facing developing countries and pointed to a confluence of pressures—deepening debt vulnerabilities, accelerating climate impacts, and the reversal of hard-won development gains—that have further widened the global SDG financing gap.