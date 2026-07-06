Aun Ali Syed elected AOBA Islamabad president

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 /DNA/ – The Abbottonians Old Boys Association (AOBA), Islamabad/Rawalpindi Chapter, has successfully concluded its elections, with Mr. Aun Ali Syed, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), being elected as President of AOBA Islamabad/Rawalpindi Chapter for the 2026–2028 term. His election reflects the confidence and overwhelming support of the Abbottonian fraternity, who entrusted him with leading the Association into a new era of unity, progress, and alumni engagement.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Aun Ali Syed thanked every Abbottonian who participated in the democratic process and reposed their trust in him and his team. He said that this victory is not a personal achievement but a collective success of every Abbottonian who believes in the values of unity, integrity, and service. He added that the trust shown by the members is both an honour and a responsibility, and he is committed to fulfilling that responsibility with sincerity, transparency, and dedication.

He further stated that his vision is to transform AOBA into an even stronger and more vibrant platform by enhancing alumni participation, strengthening professional and social networking, supporting educational and welfare initiatives, and preserving the proud traditions and legacy of Abbottabad Public School. He emphasized that every member of the Association will have an equal opportunity to contribute, ensuring that AOBA continues to grow as an inclusive and progressive organization.

Aun Ali Syed also paid tribute to the members of his panel for their unwavering commitment, tireless efforts, and teamwork throughout the election campaign. He remarked that the success of the panel was the result of collective dedication, mutual respect, and the confidence shown by the Abbottonian community. He also appreciated all contesting candidates for conducting a dignified and respectful election, which further strengthened the spirit of brotherhood within the Association.

Speaking about his team, he said that he looks forward to working closely with Adv. Munir Usmani, who has been elected Vice President; Muhammad Kamil Quddus, elected General Secretary; Maaz Naeem, elected Joint Secretary; and Syed Shujaat Ali, elected Finance Secretary. He expressed full confidence in the newly elected office-bearers and stated that together they will work tirelessly for the betterment of AOBA, promote meaningful initiatives for alumni, and ensure that the Association continues to serve as a symbol of excellence and unity.

Concluding his message, Aun Ali Syed, Vice President FPCCI and President-Elect of AOBA Islamabad/Rawalpindi Chapter, once again thanked every voter, supporter, volunteer, and well-wisher for their invaluable confidence and encouragement. He reaffirmed that the new leadership will remain committed to serving every Abbottonian with honesty, inclusiveness, and professionalism while working together to build a stronger, more united, and more dynamic AOBA for generations to come.