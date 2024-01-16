AUKUS Challenges to China’s Dominance

Dr. Muhammad AkramZaheer

The AUKUS partnership is a special alliance involving the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is a significant collaboration that could have a big impact on the world in 2024. These three countries have a history of fighting together in various wars, and AUKUS can be seen as a continuation of their close relationship.Think of AUKUS as a “child” of the Five Eyes, which is a group formed after World War II for intelligence-sharing. The Five Eyes includes the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, and it is still active today. AUKUS shares similarities with what Winston Churchill had in mind when he wrote about the English-speaking nations in “A History of the English-Speaking Peoples.”The Five Eyes was built on the idea that its members could trust each other with their secrets. This trust is based not only on their shared strategic interests as maritime powers but also on cultural, political, and commercial similarities. Even though the Five Eyes is mainly a military alliance, its members together contribute to almost 30 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.AUKUS is a group formed to help Australia get nuclear-powered submarines. But it’s not just about submarines; it’s also about sharing intelligence, improving military capabilities, tightening security, and creating new weapons together. The main goal is to stop China’s navy from taking control of the Pacific.Although the focus is on the Pacific, AUKUS is also thinking about the Atlantic. Even though there’s no immediate threat there, they believe the sea could become a big concern in the future. All the AUKUS members are islands, including the United States, which needs to protect the seas around it. The U.K. is the example for AUKUS, but the U.S. has become the most important country in the world and needs to support its allies. While alliances can have tensions, AUKUS expects to become stronger in 2024, with New Zealand likely joining and Canada thinking about it. This is important globally because, besides being a military alliance, AUKUS has a strong economic influence, especially against China. It reflects the natural outcome of global culture and national interests. As China’s economy faces challenges, AUKUS will play a more significant role, incorporating all aspects of power, not just military, on a global scale. The focus in the coming year will be on aligning and using this power with New Zealand and Canada joining.

The geopolitical implications of AUKUS extend beyond the immediate military focus, encompassing economic, technological and diplomatic dimensions. The alliance highlights the interconnectedness of security and economic interests, as well as the role of advanced technologies in shaping the geopolitical landscape. The collaboration on nuclear-powered submarines not only underscores the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific but also signifies a shared commitment among AUKUS members to maintain a rules-based international order. However, the alliance’s exclusion of other key regional players, such as France, has led to questions about its inclusivity and the potential for further fragmentation in international relations.AUKUS has triggered a reassessment of alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, with countries weighing the benefits and risks of aligning themselves with either the alliance or China. The diplomatic fallout from the abrupt cancellation of Australia’s submarine deal with France, which preceded the announcement of AUKUS, has strained relations between Western and European nations. The move has highlighted the complex interplay of interests and the challenges of balancing regional security concerns with global diplomatic relationships.

One of the central challenges for AUKUS is navigating the delicate balance between containing China’s assertiveness and avoiding a full-scale confrontation. The alliance’s leaders have emphasized that AUKUS is not aimed at containing or isolating China, but rather at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. However, perceptions matter in geopolitics and the onus is on the member countries to demonstrate the alliance’s constructive intentions and commitment to regional stability. The delicate dance between competition and cooperation will require nuanced diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and foster a conducive environment for dialogue.The technological dimension of AUKUS introduces a new frontier in the global competition for strategic dominance. The collaboration on nuclear-powered submarines represents a leap forward in military capabilities and underscores the critical role of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare. The alliance seeks to harness the scientific and technological prowess of its member countries to maintain a military edge in the Indo-Pacific. This has sparked concerns in China which perceives AUKUS as a challenge to its technological ambitions and a potential disruption to its efforts to become a global leader in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing.

As the AUKUS alliance progresses, its impact on the regional balance of power will become more evident. The geopolitical chessboard in the Indo-Pacific is intricate, with multiple actors vying for influence and navigating a complex web of alliances and rivalries. AUKUS, by design or consequence, has injected a new level of uncertainty into this dynamic. The challenge for policymakers in the region is to calibrate their responses, ensuring that the pursuit of security does not come at the cost of exacerbating tensions or triggering a destabilizing arms race.The economic implications of AUKUS also merit attention, as they intertwine with broader trade and investment dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. The alliance’s emphasis on advanced technologies and defense capabilities raises questions about the potential impact on economic cooperation and competition. China has positioned itself as a key player in the region’s economic development through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). AUKUS, with its focus on security and military capabilities, may influence the economic calculus of countries in the region, leading them to reassess their economic partnerships and alignments.Furthermore, AUKUS has sparked discussions about the future of multilateralism and the efficacy of regional security architectures. The alliance’s formation, outside the traditional frameworks of organizations like the United Nations or regional groupings, raises questions about the evolving nature of global governance. Some argue that AUKUS represents a pragmatic response to the limitations of existing institutions in addressing contemporary security challenges.

The emergence of the AUKUS alliance presents a multifaceted challenge to China’s dominance in the Indo-Pacific. The alliance’s focus on advanced military technologies, strategic partnerships, and the recalibration of regional dynamics underscores the complexity of contemporary geopolitics. As AUKUS moves from announcement to implementation, its impact on regional stability, economic dynamics and global governance will become increasingly apparent. The challenge for the international community lies in managing these complexities, fostering open dialogue and pursuing a balance between competition and cooperation to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.