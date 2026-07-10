August 14 preparations reviewed as ICT admin assigns duties to all departments

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10: The Islamabad district administration has stepped up preparations for Pakistan’s Independence Day, with a review meeting held to assess arrangements for August 14 celebrations across the federal capital.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Farhan Ahmed, brought together representatives from the police, Air Force, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Traffic Police, and other government departments.

SSP Security Suleman Zafar represented Islamabad Police during the session. Officials reviewed plans for the central flag-hoisting ceremony, security measures, traffic management, cleanliness drives, and public events scheduled throughout the city.

During the meeting, responsibilities were assigned to all participating departments to ensure smooth coordination and implementation of Independence Day activities. Officials also discussed arrangements for public gatherings and reviewed preparations related to crowd management and traffic flow.

ADCR Farhan Ahmed directed all departments to complete their assigned tasks without delay and finalize preparations at the earliest. He stressed the importance of coordination among institutions to ensure that all events are conducted according to plan.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements and received a briefing on the traffic management plan that will be implemented during Independence Day celebrations.

Farhan Ahmed instructed authorities to ensure that all government buildings across Islamabad display the national flag and are illuminated as part of the celebrations.

He also directed relevant departments to develop a strategy against one-wheeling, disorderly activities, and aerial firing to maintain public safety during the festivities.

The district administration stated that preparations are being carried out across Islamabad to mark Independence Day through official ceremonies, public events, and civic activities, while ensuring security, traffic management, and public convenience throughout the celebrations.