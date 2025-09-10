Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President
ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Wednesday paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president appreciated the reforms introduced by the Auditor General’s office to improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery, and commended its constitutional role in strengthening financial discipline and accountability, a Presidency’s news release said.
He stressed the importance of adopting modern practices, including technology-based audits, to further enhance fiscal governance and curb corruption.
Gondal briefed the President on key initiatives taken during his tenure, including impact audits, citizen participatory audits, and digitization reforms, noting that these steps have made the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan more transparent, inclusive, and responsive to public expectations.
While acknowledging his contributions in strengthening the country’s financial accountability system, the president wished Gondal success in his future endeavors.
Related News
Uzbekistan doubles weekly flights to Islamabad to boost ties
ISLAMABAD/TASHKENT, SEPT 10 /DNA/ – Uzbekistan and Pakistan continue to strengthen their friendly relations andRead More
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President
ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Wednesday paid a farewell callRead More
Comments are Closed