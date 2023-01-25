Attock strongly condemns despicable act of Holy Quran’s desecration in Netherlands

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-25): Thousands of people from all walks of life from inter provincial bordering district Attock here on Wednesday have expressed their anger with the strong protest against the tearing and burning of Holi Quran by Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan in front of Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday last.

Theprotestants led by JUI District Ameer Attock Mufti Tajuddin Rabbani, Senior Vice Ameer Mufti Syed Ameer Zaman Haqani, Chief Patron, Central Leader Molana Sher Zaman, Qazi Khalid Mehmood, Hafiz Haroon ur Rasheed, Molana Mohammad Naeem Qasimi, Qari Mohammad Ibrahim Behboodi, Molana Qamar ulislam, Molana Izhar ulHaq, Malik Mohammad Shahid, Qasim Khan Wardag, Molana Qari Ismail, MolanaMasud Akhtar Zia, Molana Zia ul Mohsin, Zarkhon Shah, Ibrahim Fani, Qari Fakharuddin Razi, Mufti Saeed ur Rehman Basalvi, Molana Abdullah, Molana Hasnain Movia, Mufti Idrees and Qari Abdul Rauf along with thousands of citizens from different corners of the district have also urged upon the rulers of Pakistan to wake up from the sleep of their temporary powers for bringing this most important serious issue at the forums of OIC and UNO instead of issuing condemnatory statements oftaking it for granted.

In their joint protest statements, they demanded exemplary punishment of Rasmus Paludan on the charge of hurting the religious feelings of the Muslims community all over the world under the garb of right of expression. They condemned the frequent provocative acts of hatred launched by the unbridled anti-islamic and anti-Muslims elementsof the west particularly on the abetment of Swedish Government. They also reiterated on their stance to avoid such kind of acts failing which this will create wide spread hatred sentiments for other religions of the world, they added.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK