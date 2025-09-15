Attock sends boats, aid to flood-hit South Punjab

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK: /DNA/ – The Attock district administration dispatched over 10 boats along with operators from the Indus River at Attock Khurd to flood-affected areas of South Punjab particularly district Muzafarghar and tehsil Ali pur to join hand with the rescue operation. As per details, the rescue operation was launched on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza in pursuance with the policy guidelines of the Punjab Govt. He also supervised the operation under which boats from river Indus were transported on containers under police escort to southern Punjab.

Officials said these boats are among the most urgent needs of the people stranded in floodwaters and will be deployed in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza said that the initiative reflects the government`s commitment to mobilise resources across the province.

He added that the district administration has also planned to dispatch food supplies to South Punjab and other affected districts in the coming week. Local residents and civil society groups in the district welcomed the move, calling it a timely response that could save lives in inundated areas where road access has been cut off for weeks.

Moreover, the district administration Attock on devised a comprehensive plan to extend every possible help to flood effected people of District Muzafarghar and it’s tehsil Ali pur. The revenue officials from tehsil ATTOCK Mr Zahoor Ali chitoo along Mr Abdul Wahab from Hazro were also deployed to perform their rescue operation with the Pak Navy besides shifting the flood effected people to the safer places. Earlier, 15 trucks loaded with essential food items worth of rupees millions were also despatched from ATTOCK . The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mr Aslam Marth and Tehsidar ATTOCK Mohammad Rizwan also monitored the entire exercise.