Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Main Menu

Attock police recovered illegal kites, hashish from anti-state elements

| February 28, 2023

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-28) :Following the orders of the DPO Attock Dr. Ghias Gul Khan, Attock police on Tuesday arrested six anti-state elements along with recovery of illegal kites, metal strings, hashish from their possession during a crack down launched on the directives of the IG Punjab here in the inter provincial locality of the inter provincial bordering district Attock. Police said, Pindigheb police booked Mohammad Shoaib son of Mohammad Arif for possessing hashish of 1100 grams, Mohammad Ramzan  son of Bhai Khan for illegally holding 13 kites, two chemical role strings, Mansoorul Hassan son of Mohammad Daud for 15 kites, three role of strings, Tauseef son of Mohammad Siddique for 20 kites, two chemical role of strings, Hazro police arrested Rustam Khan son of Mohammad Ishaq on the charge of possessing 150 kites, 10 chemical strings, Abbas son of Mushtaq for 300 kites with 10 chemical thread respectively. Subsequently, cases were registered and further investigations were underway till filing of this story.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Moody’s slashes Pak credit rating

News Desk SINGAPORE: Moody’s Investors Service Tuesday slashed Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘Caa3’ amidRead More

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rules out any possibility of Pakistan’s default

DNA RAWALPINDI, FEB 28: Speaker National Assembly said that there is no possibility of Pakistan’sRead More

Comments are Closed