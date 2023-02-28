Attock police recovered illegal kites, hashish from anti-state elements

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-28) :Following the orders of the DPO Attock Dr. Ghias Gul Khan, Attock police on Tuesday arrested six anti-state elements along with recovery of illegal kites, metal strings, hashish from their possession during a crack down launched on the directives of the IG Punjab here in the inter provincial locality of the inter provincial bordering district Attock. Police said, Pindigheb police booked Mohammad Shoaib son of Mohammad Arif for possessing hashish of 1100 grams, Mohammad Ramzan son of Bhai Khan for illegally holding 13 kites, two chemical role strings, Mansoorul Hassan son of Mohammad Daud for 15 kites, three role of strings, Tauseef son of Mohammad Siddique for 20 kites, two chemical role of strings, Hazro police arrested Rustam Khan son of Mohammad Ishaq on the charge of possessing 150 kites, 10 chemical strings, Abbas son of Mushtaq for 300 kites with 10 chemical thread respectively. Subsequently, cases were registered and further investigations were underway till filing of this story.