Attock Police recovered araped, strangled body of a woman

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-01): Attock Police on Wednesday recovered araped, strangled body of a woman packed in sack in mutilated condition from river Haro in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police and hospital sources said that some passerby spotted a gunny bag floating in the river Haro from which foul smell was emitting. The local informed the police who have shifted the dead body to tehsil headquarters hospitalHasanabdal. According the hospital sources, the woman in her 20s was raped, strangled to death before throwing in to the water. The body was not identified till filing this news report. Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation.