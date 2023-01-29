FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-28): Attock Police nabbed ten outlaws involved in drug pushing, gambling, murder, possessing illegal weapons along with ammunition in different bids within the jurisdictions of six police stations of the district during a crackdown launched against anti-social elements here in Saturday. In the first attempt Attock Khurd Police arrested Ghulam Hussain r/o Peshawar and recovered two Kalashnikovs and a pistol from his possession.In different other attempts police arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered 4.4 kg chars from their possession .

Those arrested include Ghulam Ansar r/o Pindigheb, Wali Ullah r/o Dir, Waseem Gul r/o Kohat , Saeed Ahmad , Waseem Abbas and Munir Hussain r/o Tehsil Hazro . Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Similarly Hasanabdal police have arrested an accused Israr Hussain Shah who had shot dead his elder brother Syed Safeer Hussain over a petty domestic dispute in village Bhoigar.

On the other hand Police Station New Airport has arrested Jahanzeb r/o Gujjar Khan for allegedly trying to occupy the land of Tahir Amin . In another attempt Injra police have arrested three gamblers from Makhad Sharif and recovered Rs 47980 bet money from. their possession. Those arrested include Rizwan Khan ,Masud Khan and Iftikhar u Deen. Later on cases were registered against all these criminals and further investigations are underway till filing of this story.