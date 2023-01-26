Attock police intercepts nine outlaws involved in gambling

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-26): Attock Police intercepted nine outlaws involved in gambling, drugs pushing along with money at stake in two different cases within the jurisdiction of police station Hassanabadal and Injara here on Thursday.

Police said, on a tip off, Hassanabdal police conducted a raid at the outskirts village Dhok Mehdi of Policechowk Burhan and arrested eight gamblers from Dhok Mehdi along with recovery of Rs 73270 stake money from their possession. The gamblers were identified as Arif Ali, Akhtar Ali, Arshad Khan, Khan Nawaz, Bilal Ahmad, Zaheer Ali, Zareen Khan and Saleh Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Injra police arrested a drugs pusher Naeem Khan r/o DhokShadiChhabon the charge of possessing 1.2 kg hashish from his possession.Later on, cases were registered against all these nine criminals and started investigation as per law.

………………………………………………………………………………………………….

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK