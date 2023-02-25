Attock Police fully committed to deliver speed justice to common men

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-25): The District Police Officer Attock Dr. Ghias Gul Khan while holding an introductory meeting with the media persons here on Saturday reiterated that Attock Police was fully committed to deliver speed justice to the common people without discrimination. Replying different questions of the media persons he said that crime rate in the society could only be minimized with the close working relations of the media and police being inseparable. He also discouraged thana culture in the changing scenario of modern age with the assurance that maltreatment with the complainants would never be allowed in the police stations or police posts. He said that Attock Police was duty bound to protect life and properties of the people being their top priority, he added.