Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Attock police booked wheat flour smugglers

| February 28, 2023

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-28): Attock Police booked nine law breakers including wheat flour smugglers , kites supplier lady and drugs pushers along with recovery of drugs, pistols with illegal ammunition  and kites from their possession here in Tuesday. Police said, Hassanabdal police on report of food controller nabbed  a trucker identified as Umer Khan son of Izat Khan of Kohat with flour bags of 1000 of 10 kg loaded his truck No.AA011 a lady was arrested  on the charge of selling  recovered 300 kites  and 40 rolls of strings from her possession within the jurisdiction of police station Attock City .In another attempt, Injra police intercepted Khalil Rehman, Abdul Wali and Asad Rehman with recovery of 1.2 kg of hashish,  pistol 30 bore with bullets, 120 kites and 14 metal string rolls from their possession. Meanwhile, Bahtar police arrested Jahnagir and Asif Ali on charges of possessing hashish of  0.568 Kg  and  pistol 30 bore.Later on, cases were registered by the relevant police stations and further investigation were underway. They were also produced before the respective judicial magistrates for obtaining their physical remand to complete other legal formalities before filing complete police challans in the courts.

