Attock police booked 11 law violators involved in drugs peddling

ATTOCK (MARCH-03): /DNA/ – Attock police on Friday booked 11 law violators involved in drugs peddling and kite selling within the jurisdiction of police station Attock Khurd, Hassanabadal, Basal,Jand,Pindigheb during the ongoing crackdown launched on the directives of DPO Attock Dr. Ghias Gul Khan. Police said, Attock Khurd police arrested Riaz Khan son of Mohammad Amin of District Khyber along with recovery of hashish of 5500 grams from his possession, Basal Police intercepted Mohammad Arshad son of Aziz Khan of village Mathial for possessing hashish of 2130 grams, Beharam Khan son of Waris Khan of Domail for 700 grams hashish, Hasnain son of Masud Aslam of Pindsultani for illegal pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Jand Police arrested Nadar Shah son of Maskeen Khan of village Gardi chars of 1200 grams, Pindigheb police nabbed Syed Etazaul Hassan Shah son of Syed Mehmoodul Hassan Shah of Malhuwali with chars of 1070 grams, Attock Khurd Police seized 290 illegal kites 20 string roles from the possession of Asif Khan son of Ashraf Khan village Haji Shah, 340 kites,30 string roles from Azam Khan son of Mohammad Aslam of Haji Shah, Hassanabadal police arrested Nazir Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed of village Khuda with 100 kites,06 strings roles, Pindigheb Police intercepted Tahir Mahmood son of Arshad Mahmood for illegal pistol of 30 bore with bullets, Hussain Ali son of Haq Nawaz of village Toot for holding pistol of 30 bore with bullets. Subsequently, cases were registered against all these outlaws and started investigation, accordingly. Meanwhile, they were also produced before courts of their concerned judicial magistrates for seeking their physical remand to complete the other legal formalities of the police challan in due course of time.