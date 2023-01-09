Attock police arrested three bottlers
From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN
ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – Attock police arrested three bottlers along with recovery of 16 bottles of imported liquor from their possession with in the jurisdiction of police station Fatehjang on Monday. Police said, the accused Arif, Aamer Shahzad and Fayyaz Ahmed were suppling liquor who were apprehended red handedly on the specific information received through their informer. Later on, cases were registered against the peddlers and further investigation are under way.
« Food Safety Teams destroyed expired and adulterated milk (Previous News)
(Next News) Wheat flour shops sealed due to charging higher rates »
Related News
Inquiry proceedings against Attock Jail authorities initiated
From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK, JAN 9 /DNA/ – The outcome of the inquiry proceedingsRead More
Wheat flour shops sealed due to charging higher rates
From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – The Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Hassanabdal during hisRead More
Comments are Closed