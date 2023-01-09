From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – Attock police arrested three bottlers along with recovery of 16 bottles of imported liquor from their possession with in the jurisdiction of police station Fatehjang on Monday. Police said, the accused Arif, Aamer Shahzad and Fayyaz Ahmed were suppling liquor who were apprehended red handedly on the specific information received through their informer. Later on, cases were registered against the peddlers and further investigation are under way.