Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Main Menu

Attock police arrested three bottlers

| January 9, 2023

From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – Attock police arrested three bottlers along with recovery of 16 bottles of imported liquor  from their possession with in the jurisdiction of police station Fatehjang on Monday. Police said, the accused Arif, Aamer Shahzad and Fayyaz Ahmed were suppling liquor who were apprehended red handedly on the specific information received through their informer. Later on, cases were registered against the peddlers and further investigation are under way.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Inquiry proceedings against Attock Jail authorities initiated

From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK, JAN 9 /DNA/ – The outcome of the inquiry proceedingsRead More

Wheat flour shops sealed due to charging higher rates

From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – The Assistant Commissioner Tehsil  Hassanabdal during hisRead More

Comments are Closed