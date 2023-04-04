Attock Police arrested a robber involved in snatching valuables

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-04):- Attock Police on Tuesday arrested a robber involved in snatching valuables from the custody of a construction contractor on gunpoint .According to the police spokesman, Ameer Hamza- a construction contractor was looted at gunpoint by the robber on October 11, 2022 later identified as Arif Khan by depriving him cash, two cell phones and other valuables worth Rs 0.150 million who fled away successfully.Police spokesman has said that the investigation team has traced the suspect through digital intelligenceand arrested him from Islamabad along with recovery of looted valuables from his possession. Later on, case was registered against the robber who was also produced in the court of judicial magistrate concerned for seeking his physical remand before completion of other legal formalities of police challan.