Attock police arrest four gamblers

ATTOCK (FEB-18): Attock police booked four gamblers along with recovery of money at stake and gambling tools from their possession here in Mian DhakiChabwith in the jurisdiction of police station Injara on Saturday. Police said, on tip off, the police squad headed by SHO police station Injra conducted a raid at the den of gambling when the outlaws were busy in their crime with flash cards. On this occasion, police nabbed four gamblers identified as Mohammad Tufail, Murad Khan, Qamar Saeed and Abdullah with pet money of Rs.72760 along with flash cards. Later on, cases were registered and further investigation are underway, accordingly. QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK