Attock Police arrest eight criminals during crackdown

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-19): Attock Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements arrested eight criminals along with recovery of narcotics worth of rupees lacs from their possession here on Sunday.

Police said, Attock Khurd police recovered 1.50-kilogram heroin from Islah Khan while 0.8-kilogram heroin was recovered from Asad Khan by Pindigheb Police. 2.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Asad Ali, 1.40 kilogram chars was recovered from Mehar Ali by Hazro Police, one kilogram chars was recovered Sajid Mehmood, 2.15 kilogram chars was recovered from Waheed Khan and 1.90 kilogram chars from Saddam Ellahi by Hassanabdal Police, 0.9 kilogram chars was recovered from Shahid Khan by Rango Police. Later on, cases were registered against all these outlaws and started investigation as per law.