Attock Police apprehended two criminals

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-10): Attock Police on Friday apprehended two criminals involved in making bogus call of robbery to police emergency help line and drug pushing within the jurisdiction of police station Rangoo and Attock Khurd. Police said, Aziz Khan rang up 15 police help line that he was deprived of cash of five lacs along with car by four armed robbers and fled away from the spot . On information, police squad led by ASI Amjad Ali Khan rushed the crime scene to collect evidence where it was disclosed through CCTV footage that the complainant had dramatized to implicate his lender Rehmat Khan by making wrong call to the police. The PRO to DPO MrSheroz Khan while talking to media has also appealed to general public to avoid fake calls to 15 police help line saving the wastage of time and energy of the police causing interruption for other aggrieved people seeking police assistance during this time. Meanwhile, Attock Khurd police booked a drug pusher identified as Asghar Ali son of Munawar Khan of Mansar along with recovery of hashish of 1200 grams from his possession. Later on, cases were registered against these two criminals and further investigation were underway. They were also produced before the court of judicial magistrate for seeking their physical remand to complete other required legal formalities of police challan as per law.