Attock Chamber President lauds DPO’s efforts for business community
BY FAISAL MUNIR /DNA
DISTRICT CORRESPONDENT
ATTOCK: President of Attock Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahid Zaman has said that the actions of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan for the protection of the people, especially the business community, for peace and order & law will be written in golden letters in the history of Attock district. On Sunday he expressed these views while addressing the monthly meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and on the occasion of giving the Chamber of Commerce membership certificate to the well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan.
Shahid Zaman praised the services and initiative of DPO Attock and added that due to Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan’s integrity, duty and measures to protect the life and property of the people, the business community is doing their business without fear and danger while the people are sleeping peacefully at night.
He said that whenever a matter was placed before DPO Attock, he listened carefully and resolved it immediately according to the law. Attock Chamber of Commerce and Industry also passed a resolution of appreciation in favor of DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and paid tribute to him in strong words. Shahid Zaman welcomed senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan to Attock Chamber of Commerce.
