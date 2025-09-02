Attock begins phased repatriation of Afghan citizens, says DC

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK, SEPT 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has said that in accordance with the directives of the Government of Pakistan, the phased repatriation of Afghan citizens will continue. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the DC Office Attock.

The meeting was attended by DPO Attock Sardar Mowarah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi, District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, and officers of law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, the DC Attock said that Afghan citizens will be repatriated to their country with dignity and without discrimination. For this purpose, holding camps will also be established. He added that all concerned departments will play their full role in this process.