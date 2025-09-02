Attock begins phased repatriation of Afghan citizens, says DC
Qazi Shoaib Khan
ATTOCK, SEPT 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has said that in accordance with the directives of the Government of Pakistan, the phased repatriation of Afghan citizens will continue. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the DC Office Attock.
The meeting was attended by DPO Attock Sardar Mowarah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi, District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, and officers of law enforcement agencies.
On this occasion, the DC Attock said that Afghan citizens will be repatriated to their country with dignity and without discrimination. For this purpose, holding camps will also be established. He added that all concerned departments will play their full role in this process.
Related News
Pak, Kazakhstan discuss ventures to boost trade via Gwadar Ports
ISLAMABAD, SEP 02 (DNA) — Pakistan and Kazakhstan held discussions to enhance business cooperation through Pakistani ports,Read More
Attock begins phased repatriation of Afghan citizens, says DC
Qazi Shoaib Khan ATTOCK, SEPT 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, hasRead More
Comments are Closed