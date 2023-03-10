Attock-based young cricketer selected to play under 16 regional squad

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-10): Attock-based young cricketer Malik Faizan Ahmed has been selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday to play under 16 regional squad. Family sources said that the newly elect cricketer Malik Faizan Ahmed belong to tehsil Pindigheb of district Attock was a leg spinner who was also a brilliant student of Overseas Pakistani Foundation College H-8, Islamabad. He will also take part in the National Cup Under 16 being organized from March 12, 2023 at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala with full swings. The people from all walks of life include socio-political circles of the district Attock also expressed their jubilation over his selection purely on merit with the hope to prove his potential for the honour and dignity of the country.