Attock based  PML-N office bearer  shot dead

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL -30) – Attock-based PML-N office bearer was shot dead over some old dispute in MohallahAmeenabad in the limits of Attock Police station here Sunday. Police said, the deceased Safeer Khan had some old dispute with Hammad Khan and later come to see him for reconciliation to settle the dispute but after the meeting, Hammad along with his accomplices shot him and fled away from the scene.

On getting information, the dead was shifted to the Asfandyar Bokhari District Headquarters Hospital Attock where the dead body was handed over to is real heirs after completing its detailed medico legal formalities. Later on, Attock Police registered a case against the nominated killer and launched further investigation. However, police could find the clue of the nominated target killer till fling of this story.