Attock administration moves over 2,500 illegal Afghans to transit camp

ATTOCK, NOV 05 (DNA) — Over 2,500 illegal Afghans have been shifted to transit camp from various parts of Attock for deportation as the deadline for voluntarily return expired on October 31.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

According to deputy commissioner Attock, 2,500 illegal Afghan immigrants have been shifted to the transit camp during the biometric verification of the illegal foreigners staying in the district. Illegal immigrants have been shifted to the Torkham Border for deportation, while Afghan citizens having legal documents are being allowed to stay.

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. During a meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated. — DNA