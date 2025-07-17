Attaullah Tarar distributes certificates among Information Group  officers at 41st STP passing-out ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP/DNA):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday distributed certificates among the officers of the Information Group during the 41st passing-out ceremony of the Specialized Training Programme (STP) held at the Information Services Academy.

In his address, the minister Tarar congratulated the officers on completing their training and emphasized the critical role of professional communicators in shaping public discourse and strengthening national institutions.

Director General of the Information Services Academy, Imrana Wazir, in her welcome remarks, highlighted the importance of professional training in national development. She said modern communication is not merely a tool but a cornerstone of effective governance and public service delivery.

Imrana said that the training was designed to equip officers with strategic communication skills aligned with contemporary demands of the information ecosystem.

She said the participants were given exposure to key national information institutions, including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), and Cyber Wing, enabling them to understand the practical dynamics of state media.

She added that the officers were also trained in digital media strategies, countering misinformation, crisis communication, and promotion of national narrative through evidence-based messaging.

Training Coordinator Rabia Habib briefed the audience about the structure and academic components of the programme, and mentioned the contributions of trainers including Assistant Professor Junaid Ghouri.

Certificates were awarded to Syeda Hafsa Ijaz, Saeeda Shakeel Awan, Yumna Rehman Mujtabai, Mina Alam, Noor Mahad Shaikh, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Kamran, Pakiza Saddique, Muhammad Ibrahim, Zulfiqar Ali, and Junaid Ahmed.