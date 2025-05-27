Attaullah Tarar congratulates RISJA Newly Elected Body

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, congratulated RISJA’s newly elected President Abu Bakar bin Talat, General Secretary Syed Arsalan Shirazi, Finance Secretary Nasir Abbas Naqvi, and other office bearers.

He also extended his congratulations to Zulfiqar Baig on being elected Senior Vice President, Aqeel Anjum and Asghar Ali Mubarak as Vice Presidents, and Hafiz Abdul Rehman and Asim Riaz as Joint Secretaries.

“The government firmly believes in free, responsible, and constructive journalism,” said Attaullah Tarar, adding that RISJA is an active and vibrant journalistic organization.

Tarar highlighted that RISJA plays a key role in promoting sports journalism and protecting the rights of journalists.

“The government is well aware of the challenges faced by journalists and is taking serious steps to address them,” stated the Federal Minister.

He conveyed his best wishes to the new RISJA leadership and expressed hope that the new team will fulfill the trust of the journalist community through their professional capabilities.