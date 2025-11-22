Attacker of New Delhi CM claims bizarre motive behind assault

New Delhi, NOV 22: The man who attacked New Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given a bizarre reason for his actions. According to Indian media reports, the accused, Rajesh Khumji, told police in his statement that he had seen a dream in which a dog was sitting beside an idol of a deity and told him that dogs in Delhi were in distress.

The report added that Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gopaman will hear the case on November 22 in the Tis Hazari Sessions Court, where police have already submitted their charge sheet.

The charge sheet states that Rajesh Khumji had watched several videos on Facebook in which people were protesting and blaming Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for issues related to stray dogs.

Police also revealed that in May this year, Khumji had held a hunger strike in Ayodhya over the issue of monkeys. Delhi Police submitted a 400-page charge sheet on October 18, 2025.

Delhi Police have charged Rajesh Khumji and co-accused Tahseen Syed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempted murder, obstruction of public duty, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the report, charges against Khumji were based on his anger over the Chief Minister’s stance on a Supreme Court ruling regarding stray dogs.

It is worth noting that on August 11, the Supreme Court ordered stray dogs to be moved to shelters, a decision supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Police allege that Khumji was upset with her support for the ruling and attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing on August 20.