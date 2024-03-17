Attack on Mir Ali Check Post: Enemy will face a strong response: Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on Mir Ali Check Post, stating that the nation assures that such a cowardly act will be dealt with a strong response that the enemy will remember forever.

Federal Minister For Interior Mohsin Naqvi said that now is not the time for the enemy to attack and for us to only condemn silently. Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the way the enemy is attacking, a strong response will be given. The entire nation is united in the war against terrorism and stands with the Pakistani army. We all will give a strong response to the cowardly actions of the enemy. He said that Lieutenant Colonel Kashif Ali, Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar and other soldiers

who embraced martyrdom while defending their motherland against the scourge of terrorism in Mir Ali, North Waziristan are heroes of the nation, and the Pakistani nation salutes its brave soldiers. The brave sons of the Pakistani army made the nefarious designs foiled of terrorists by sacrificing their precious lives. Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the officers and jawans of the Pakistani army have made history in the war against terrorism with their valuable sacrifices.

He further said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the martyrs are unforgettable. The martyrs are our pride, and their great sacrifices will not be forgotten.