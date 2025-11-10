Attack on cadet college in Waziristan foiled, three militants cornered: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 10 /DNA/ – in a heinous and cowardly terrorist act, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij attacked Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan District.

The assailants attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response by own troops. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive laden vehicle on the main gate, resulting in collapse of the main gate and damage to adjacent infrastructure.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating two khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. However, three Khwarij managed to enter inside college premises who have been cornered in College’s administrative block.

▪️These khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij have once again tried to repeat the barbaric act of terrorism carried out by them in Army Public School Peshawar in 2014. Aimed at instilling fear amongst the young generation of erstwhile tribal areas who are acquiring quality education at their doorstep to excel in life and achieve a better future for not only themselves and their families but also for their communities.

▪️Khwarij hiding inside college premises are in contact with their masters and handlers in Afghanistan and are getting instructions. This blatant act of barbarism orchestrated by Khwarij from Afghanistan

is in contrast to assertions made by Afghan Taliban Regime claiming non presence of these terrorist groups on their soil. Pakistan reserves the right to respond against terrorists and their leadership present in Afghanistan.

▪️Clearance operations are being conducted to eliminate leftover Indian sponsored kharjis. We will continue relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.