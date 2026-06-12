Atta Tarar highlights African continent’s economic potential

He stressed that Pakistan’s outreach is not limited to economic cooperation but also extends to fostering people-to-people connections and mutual understanding

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, speaking at a ceremony marking Africa Day, underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations. He emphasized that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Africa, describing the continent as an emerging economic powerhouse with immense potential for growth and collaboration. Tarar noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued special instructions to intensify focus on Africa, a directive that has already led to the introduction of Pakistan’s “Look Africa Policy,” which he said is progressing successfully.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Africa, the minister pointed out that the continent’s vast resources, youthful population, and expanding markets make it a vital partner for Pakistan in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. He stressed that Pakistan’s outreach is not limited to economic cooperation but also extends to fostering people-to-people connections and mutual understanding.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe also addressed the gathering, commending the Pakistani government’s efforts to cultivate closer links with African countries. He expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s proactive approach in engaging with Africa and welcomed the initiatives aimed at building stronger diplomatic and economic bridges.

Following the speeches, Minister Tarar toured various stalls set up by participating African nations. Each stall showcased traditional delicacies, offering guests a taste of authentic African cuisine. The vibrant atmosphere reflected the diversity and richness of African culture, with visitors enjoying dishes that highlighted the continent’s culinary heritage. The event not only celebrated Africa Day but also symbolized the growing partnership between Pakistan and African countries, reinforcing the shared vision of prosperity and cooperation.