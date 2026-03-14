Atta Tarar commends MoIB for countering Afghan Taliban’s disinformation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, commended his ministry on Saturday for its consistent efforts in countering the disinformation of the Afghan Taliban regime on social media networking sites.

The Minister’s remarks followed a recent rebuttal by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) regarding claims made by official Taliban regime accounts on social media.

In a post on X, Tarar noted that another false claim by the Afghan Taliban had been exposed by the MoIB Fact Checker, adding that such allegations lack any foundation.

“On the other hand, all the damages and losses being incurred by the Afghan Taliban and their extension, Fitna Al Khawarij are updated by Ministry of Information with irrefutable pictorial and video evidence regularly,” he noted.