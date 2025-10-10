Atta Tarar appreciates outgoing Ethiopian Envoy for his remarkable diplomatic services

Saifullah Ansar / DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday visited the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad to bid a farewell to outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula.

The Federal Minister appreciated the Ambassador for his remarkable role and services for strengthening the bilateral relations of Ethiopia and Pakistan to the greater heights.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker said Ethiopia attached great importance to its diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which has been playing an important role at the international level.

He expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for extending immense support to him during his tenure in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas including peace and security, climate resilience, aviation, trade, investment, tourism and culture.

The Ambassador said he was proud of connecting the two nations by diligently working on three main areas including connectivity, economic diplomacy and climate resilience in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said the Ethiopian Airlines is serving as an instrument of the Look Africa and Engage Africa policies of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan under which the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition is taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia next week.

He recalled the esteemed presence of the Federal Minister at the celebrations of the Ethiopian New Year in Islamabad that demonstrated the growing bilateral relations based on mutual understanding and respect.

The Federal Minister lauded the great transformation and progress achieved by Ethiopia under the leadership of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The Minister called the Ambassador a true “Friend of Pakistan” who has built bridges between the two nations and rendered great services not only to Ethiopia but also to Pakistan by bringing the two nations closer together.

He announced that the National Television of Pakistan will document his diplomatic services and air it on PTV in recognition of his remarkable services to both countries.