Atif Sheikh pledges focus on reducing tax burdens for industries

KARACHI, JUN 19 /DNA/ – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) welcomes the timely decision by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue to revise the Anomaly Committee–Business, appointing President FPCCI, Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, as its Co-Chairman.

It is pertinent to note that the committee has been established to identify, evaluate, and resolve discrepancies and anomalies arising from the recently announced Federal Budget 2026-27; ensuring that fiscal policies align with the realities of the business climate.

The inclusion of the FPCCI leadership at the helm of this critical committee reflects a targeted approach by the government to bridge the gap between macroeconomic policymaking and private-sector execution.

Addressing the development, Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, stated that we appreciate the Federal Finance Minister’s proactive engagement with the apex trade body of Pakistan. The immediate resolution of fiscal and tariff anomalies in the federal budget is not just about correcting administrative oversights; it is critical to maintaining industrial momentum, sustaining export competitiveness, and meeting our broader macroeconomic targets.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that his focus as Co-Chair will be to ensure that taxation measures do not stifle growth, particularly in an environment where we are already navigating high costs of doing business and structural economic adjustments.

Mr. Arif Ikram Sheikh explained that the Anomaly Committee–Business will serve as the primary institutional mechanism for the trade and industrial sectors to present evidence-based cases regarding unintended tax burdens, regulatory bottlenecks, and discrepancies in the Finance Bill.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh elaborated that FPCCI’s sectoral and technical experts have already commenced compiling a comprehensive, data-driven ledger of budgetary discrepancies that disproportionately impact our manufacturing, exports, and other sectors of the economy.

The FPCCI has officially invited all affiliated chambers, associations, and trade bodies to submit their highlighted anomalies to the FPCCI secretariat. As Co-Chairman, the President of FPCCI will coordinate directly with the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure swift, equitable resolutions before the final implementation of the Finance Act.