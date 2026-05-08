Atif Ikram Sheikh proposes special visa sticker for ECO member countries business community

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Economic Cooperation Organization Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO CCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh, while proposing a special visa sticker for the business community of ECO member countries, said that promoting mutual trade and economic relations among ECO member states is the need of the hour. The uncertainty in the Middle East is having deep effects on all countries, including Pakistan. The peace efforts of the Prime Minister, Field Marshal, and Foreign Minister will succeed, and a major breakthrough is expected in Iran-US talks in the coming days.

ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad Majeed called on President FPCCI & ECO-CCI Atif Ikram Sheikh. During the meeting held at President Secretariat Islamabad, cooperation between ECO and its business body was discussed. Atif Ikram Sheikh proposed a special visa sticker for the business community of ECO member states. He offered to establish the ECO-CCI Secretariat in Pakistan and requested the Secretary General’s role in this regard. The meeting also included detailed discussion on the current Middle East situation and its economic impact on the region.

Secretary General Asad Majeed emphasized that mutual trade among ECO member countries is far below its potential, and the business community of ECO member states needs to focus on improving mutual linkages. During the meeting, Atif Ikram Sheikh also offered to host the upcoming ECO Executive Committee meeting and said that promoting mutual trade and economic relations among ECO member states is the need of the hour. The uncertainty in the Middle East is having deep effects on all countries, including Pakistan. The Prime Minister, Field Marshal, and Foreign Minister are engaged in day-and-night efforts for peace in the Middle East. The peace efforts of the Pakistani leadership will succeed, and a major breakthrough in talks is expected in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by Chairman United Group Tariq Sadiq, Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Chairman Capital Office Kareem Aziz Malik, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail Hussain, Mian Akram Farid, Umar Rehan Sheikh, Omais Khattak, and other business leaders.