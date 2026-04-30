Atif Ikram Sheikh: AgriFood event to boost Pakistan agriculture

KARACHI, APR 30: /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), is set to jointly organize the “AgriFood: Global Investment and Partnership Conference & Expo” at ICCD Headquarters in Karachi, on May 14, 2026.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh highlighted that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to promote investment; strengthen international partnerships and unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s agriculture and agri-based industries.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that FPCCI fully supports this important collaboration with ICCD and remains committed to facilitating meaningful engagement between local and international stakeholders in the agri-food sector.

FPCCI Chief further emphasized that the event will serve as a vital platform for enhancing trade linkages; attracting investment and showcasing Pakistan’s potential in agriculture – which remains a cornerstone of the national economy.

FPCCI President assured his full cooperation for the successful organization of the event; continuing its strong tradition of collaboration with ICCD. To ensure the event is impactful and result-oriented, it is envisaged that representatives from Agriculture Chambers across all provinces along with leaders of key sectoral associations – including pesticides, fertilizer (urea), seeds, allied industries and academia – will be participating. Prominent chambers of commerce and industry are also expected to participate, he added.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, in view of the evolving global and regional situation, maintained that broader high-profile participation will be facilitated – including, international delegates and members of the diplomatic community, he added.