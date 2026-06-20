At the Edge: How Arbitrary Fuel Pricing Threatens Pakistan’s Supply Chain

By Faraz Ahmed

The companies that keep Pakistan supplied are being pushed toward insolvency by overnight changes to how fuel is priced. If they tip over, the disruption will not stay inside the industry. It will reach every pump, and every doorstep.

Pakistan’s downstream petroleum sector is closer to the edge than most people realise. The refineries that process crude and the oil marketing companies (OMCs) that move fuel to every district are being pushed toward insolvency, not by competition or mismanagement, but by a pricing regime that changes without warning and without consultation. The relief motorists feel at the pump is genuine. The mechanism delivering it is quietly hollowing out the businesses that make supply possible. And if those businesses fail, the consequences will not be confined to their balance sheets.

From concern to alarm

For months, the industry’s representations carried the language of concern. They now carry the language of alarm. The most recent communication to the Federal Minister for Energy did not warn of a risk of damage; it described something closer to a certainty: bankruptcy for the weakest participants and the flight of the investors who remain, if the present course holds. That is an extraordinary thing to say about a sector that, only weeks earlier, had kept the country supplied through a regional conflict, a scare over the Strait of Hormuz, and some of the most violent price swings in living memory.

The pricing whiplash

At the root of the crisis is arbitrary pricing. Pakistan’s fuel prices are set through a regulated formula administered by OGRA and notified by the government. Since April 2026, that formula has been changed again and again, and without consultation: a switch between five-day and fortnightly averages, the suspension of cost recovery, and a move to calendar year-to-date averages for premiums and duties. Each change is presented as a technical adjustment. Together they are anything but. One recent revision alone stripped roughly Rs. 23.83 per litre from the ex-refinery benchmark, and an estimated Rs. 104 billion was wiped from the value of fuel already sitting in industry tanks. Because cargoes are committed weeks in advance against the prevailing formula, a formula that no longer tracks the cost of importing fuel guarantees that importers recover less than they paid. This is not a market risk the industry signed up for. It is a policy risk imposed on it.

A balance sheet running on empty

The damage is cumulative. Around Rs. 66 billion in Price Differential Claims, the money the State owes the industry for selling below cost on its instruction, remains unpaid; only about Rs. 54 billion has been released, in tranches, against documentation demands that have stretched a two-day settlement promise into a months-long ordeal. The OMC margin has not been revised since September 2023, even as two years of double-digit inflation and rising costs eroded it. Since petroleum products were made sales-tax-exempt in 2024, more than Rs. 86 billion of unadjustable input tax has piled up, at a financing cost of roughly Rs. 7 billion a year. And demand for legitimate, taxed fuel is collapsing under a flood of smuggled product sold far below the notified price, with diesel sales in May 2026 falling to their lowest level in nearly three decades. Each pressure on its own might be survivable. Together, and with no relief in sight, they are not. Companies are now financing the government’s price relief with borrowed money at an 11.5 percent policy rate, while they wait to be paid for fuel they have already delivered.

The import lifeline, and how it snaps

This is where the danger stops being financial and becomes national. Pakistan does not produce most of the fuel it consumes. The bulk of its crude and refined product is imported, procured from international suppliers and global trading houses that extend the industry credit, term contracts and open lines on the expectation of being paid on time. That expectation is the single thread the entire supply chain hangs from. An industry stripped of liquidity cannot open or retire its letters of credit, cannot meet its payment deadlines, and cannot honour its term commitments. When a buyer defaults, international suppliers do not wait and they do not absorb the loss. They withdraw credit terms, demand cash in advance, suspend deliveries, and invoke the force majeure and default protections written into their contracts. With close to 70 percent of the country’s petrol, and a large share of its diesel and crude, arriving by sea, even a short interruption in that flow does not stay on a spreadsheet. It reaches the forecourt, and it reaches it fast.

Through the recent crisis, the industry did not look away. Refineries capped the diesel margin, held kerosene at pre-war prices for the armed forces, supplied jet fuel for Hajj operations at pre-war rates, and voluntarily contributed over Rs. 7 billion towards reducing the PDC, while OMCs sustained nationwide supply and carried mandatory twenty-day strategic stocks under intensifying financial strain. That goodwill is real, but it is not limitless. It cannot stand in indefinitely for the cash the system needs to keep importing.

A crisis that will not stay in the boardroom

It is tempting to file all of this under corporate complaint. That would be a mistake. Fuel is the one shortage a population notices within hours, not weeks. A breakdown in supply would not be read by the public as a business failure; it would be read as a failure of the State to keep the country running. And it would arrive at the most sensitive possible moment. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership have jointly staked their credibility on economic stabilisation and on attracting fresh investment, not least through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. Foreign investors heading for the exit, and citizens queuing at dry pumps, are precisely the images that would erode the public confidence that effort depends on. Energy security is national security, and a supply shock would land squarely on those who govern, not on the companies that warned of it.

None of this requires the government to choose against consumers, and the remedy is far cheaper than the failure. A transparent, consultative pricing framework in place of overnight formula changes; timely and predictable settlement of PDCs; an automatic annual margin review; recognition of legitimate, verified costs; and protection of strategic inventories from arbitrary destruction would steady the sector almost immediately. Beyond that lies the durable answer the industry has urged for years: a phased, transparent move to a market-based, deregulated pricing regime that aligns the consumer’s interest with a supply chain that can actually survive.

The companies sounding the alarm are the same ones that kept fuel moving through war and volatility without a single day’s disruption. They are not threatening to stop. They are warning that, on the present path, the decision may soon be taken out of their hands by suppliers an ocean away. The window to act is narrowing, and unlike an inventory loss, a broken supply chain cannot simply be written back.