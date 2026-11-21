NEW DELHI, NOV 21: Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday termed the climate change a major threat to civilisation and historical heritage.

“Climate change has become a major threat to our civilisation and historical heritage,” Malik said while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in India’s New Delhi.



The minister arrived in the Indian capital on Friday to attend the forum, marking the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister since May 2023, when then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited Goa for a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

During his address, he said that Pakistan was the custodian of three important periods of civilisation, reflecting the country’s diverse historical and cultural influences.

Referring to Delhi’s Old Fort, the climate minister described it as a complete historical account in itself, saying Mughal emperor Humayun, who came from Central Asia, laid its foundations.

He also highlighted the historical significance of the fort, noting that Humayun and his rival Sher Shah Suri, despite having been adversaries, had both become part of its history.

Discussing Pakistan’s historical connections with other regions, Malik said that the country’s historical links extended northwards to Bukhara and Samarkand, while its cultural connections reached westwards to Persia and Arabia.

Prior to his address, Malik held separate meetings with officials from Iran and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the SCO forum.

During his meeting with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation President Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour on the second day of the forum, Malik recalled the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two nations, the Pakistan High Commission in India said in a statement.

He underscored Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expand these fraternal ties across all spheres, it added.

The climate minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Tajikistan Minister of Culture Sattoriyon Amonzoda, where he underscored Pakistan’s resolve to further expand its multifaceted ties, especially through greater people-to-people exchanges.

He also highlighted a number of proposals, including the establishment of a Virtual Green University to foster climate culture cooperation and research.

Speaking to the media, Malik said that there were several centres of instability in the region, expressing hope that countries sitting together would help improve the situation.

Pakistan will support all efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, he said, adding that Islamabad had made every effort to play its role in bringing stability to the region.

“Whoever makes efforts to advance peace and security, we will stand with them,” he said.

The minister arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the forum, according to the Pakistan High Commission in India.

The forum will discuss the shared civilisational heritage and cultural ties among member states, with a focus on promoting regional heritage and strengthening cultural cooperation.

Malik’s arrival in India let loose a barrage of criticism from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Congress leaders Surendra Rajput and Pramod Tiwari, Samajwadi Party’s Fakhrul Hasan Chand, and NCP (SP)’s Clyde Crasto, according to The News.

They accused the ruling BJP government of inconsistency and “double standards” by inviting Pakistan. The Indian government, however, strongly defended Malik’s presence and said he was in New Delhi on its invitation.

Defending Malik’s visit, the Indian official explained that invitations were extended to all SCO member states in accordance with established multilateral practice, with India originally sending an invitation to Pakistan’s heritage minister before Islamabad nominated Malik.

Asked about India’s concern over cross-border terrorism, Malik responded, “I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we’ll have a lot of conversations…”

On being asked about civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan, he said, “I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn’t require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity. I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore. I think it’s a very welcome dialogue.”

At the Delhi meet, the climate minister called for more dialogue under the SCO umbrella.

“We are having a dialogue across civilisations and cultures. I think we need more and more such engagements. Dialogue across civilisations is particularly important at a time when the entire region is undergoing changes and geopolitics are in flux. It is a very welcome development,” he said.