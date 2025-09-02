At least five killed, 29 wounded in Quetta explosion
QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Sariab Road Tuesday night, a Civil Hospital spokesperson told the media.
“The incident near Shahwani Stadium was apparently a suicide blast,” a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said, adding that teams are collecting evidence from the scene.
« “Uzbekistan: The Pearl of the Silk Road” – A New Chapter in Pakistan-Uzbekistan Tourism (Previous News)
Related News
At least five killed, 29 wounded in Quetta explosion
QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion on Quetta’sRead More
“Uzbekistan: The Pearl of the Silk Road” – A New Chapter in Pakistan-Uzbekistan Tourism
DNA News Agency ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2: A vibrant “Uzbekistan: the Pearl of the Silk Road”Read More
Comments are Closed