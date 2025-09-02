Tuesday, September 2, 2025
At least five killed, 29 wounded in Quetta explosion

| September 2, 2025
QUETTA: At least five people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Sariab Road Tuesday night, a Civil Hospital spokesperson told the media.

“The incident near Shahwani Stadium was apparently a suicide blast,” a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said, adding that teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

