At least 15 infants die in Pims gynae ward’s nursery fire: officials

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 infants died after a fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), officials said on Wednesday.

According to Pims officials, the nursery housed 16 newborns at the time of the incident, of whom only one was rescued.

Rescue sources said the fire started at 6:45am after an air-conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery at the hospital situated in the federal capital.

According to the district administration, 14 children were completely burnt in the fire that broke out on the third floor of the MCH ward.

According to the district administration, 14 children were completely burnt in the fire that broke out on the third floor of the MCH ward.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after receiving information, the district administration said, adding that six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances took part in the rescue operations.

An inquiry committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the incident.

The committee would determine the cause of the fire and ascertain how the incident occurred, the district administration said.

The MCH ward was sealed after the incident, while parents alleged that staff were not present in the incubation centre when the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation and called for strict action against those found responsible for the tragedy.

Expressed grief over the deaths, the prime minister said that such a situation involving children was “irreparable”.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to conduct a detailed review of the factors behind the incident and determine responsibility.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the premier said that he shared “the grief of the parents”.

‘Fire spread quickly’

Speaking to Geo News, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said that the death of 14 children has been confirmed so far in the fire.

According to the minister, the director general of health and the hospital secretary were present at the hospital.

“I am in Karachi and travelling to Islamabad, he said, adding that relevant authorities were in contact with the parents.

“The fire spread very quickly, and the hospital’s electricity also went out immediately with the explosion,” Kamal said.

According to the health minister, Pims executive director was present at the site and remained in continuous contact with him.

Family members and police officers stand outside a mortuary following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) hospital in Islamabad, August 26, 2026. — Reuters

Family members and police officers stand outside a mortuary following a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) hospital in Islamabad, August 26, 2026. — Reuters

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed an eight-member inquiry committee to investigate the fire.

The administration issued a formal notification for the committee, which will be headed by the additional deputy commissioner general.

The committee includes the Capital Emergency Services director general and the Superintendent of Police City, along with the I-9 assistant commissioner and a Capital Development Authority (CDA) director general.

Officials from Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and Pims have also been included in the inquiry committee.

The committee will investigate the incident and submit its report within 24 hours, according to the district administration.

‘Inadequate fire safety arrangements’

Rescue sources described fire safety arrangements at the medical facility as extremely inadequate.

According to rescue sources, there was no water at the fire point, while couplings were missing from the fire hose.

The sources further said that emergency evacuation routes had been locked, raising concerns over the hospital’s preparedness for emergencies.

Rescue sources said no doctors, ward boys or other staff were present in the incubation centre when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, sources said that PM Shehbaz summoned an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office over the fire incident.

All relevant officials and heads of concerned institutions have been called to attend the meeting, according to sources.

Sources said the meeting will determine those responsible for the fire incident.