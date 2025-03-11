At least 13 terrorists killed, 80 train passengers rescued as operation continues in Bolan

QUETTA: At least 80 hostages, including women and children, were freed by security forces on Tuesday after an unknown number of terrorists took passengers of the Jaffar Express hostage in Balochistan’s Bolan area, said security sources.

The train, with over 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under attack, according to security sources.

Among those rescued are 53 men, 26 women and 11 children. Security sources added forces are continuing the operation to rescue the other hostages, and the circle around the terrorists is being tightened.

Soon after the attack started, security forces cordoned off and surrounded the train, and a heavy exchange of fire was reported.

Security sources said that the terrorists behind the attack are in contact with their mastermind in Afghanistan and are using women and children as human shields.

The operation is being carried out with extreme caution due to the presence of civilians onboard.

Security sources elaborated that the operation is further complicated by the difficult terrain of the area.

The attackers bombed the railway track before storming aboard the train, said security forces, adding that they also opened fire on the locomotive, injuring the driver.

Security officials present on the train and the terrorists also reportedly exchanged fire.

The locomotive was stopped just before a tunnel, and terrorists took control of the train in a remote, mountainous area of the province which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

“Over 450 passengers onboard are being held hostage by gunmen,” Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway government official in Quetta, the capital of the province, told AFP.

“Passengers include women and children,” he added.

Security sources added that despite the challenging route, forces reached the scene in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan to initiate the operation.

Emergency measures

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures, and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

A relief train and contingents of security forces were also dispatched to the site.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to the provincial health department, all medical and paramedical staff have been summoned to Civil Hospital and several wards were vacated to deal with the situation.

Following the incident, an emergency information desk has been established at Quetta Railway Station.

A railway official was appointed to share relevant developments regarding the Jaffar Express incident.

Condemnations pour in

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured people. He added: “Beasts who opened fire on innocent passengers deserve no leniency.”

“Terrorists are the biggest threat to Pakistan,” said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while condemning the attack on the passenger train.

“Targeting innocent citizens by terrorists is a coward act,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also condemned the Jaffar Express incident and expressed concern for the safety of the train passengers taken hostage in Balochistan. He expressed wishes for their safe recovery.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan said that attacks on innocent citizens are unacceptable and demanded strict action against the terrorists.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.