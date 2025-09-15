At Arab-Islamic summit, Qatar slams Israel for ‘treacherous, cowardly’ Doha strike

DOHA: Al Thani criticises Israel’s insistence on continuing Gaza war by undermining ceasefire efforts. Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vision of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence is a “dangerous illusion,” stressing that Israel’s war in Gaza has become a genocide against Palestinians.

He said Qatar, working alongside Egypt and the United States, had helped secure the release of several hostages in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which he noted were close to yielding further breakthroughs.

The emir reiterated Doha’s commitment to mediation efforts aimed at halting the war in Gaza, which he described as “devastating” and “genocidal.”